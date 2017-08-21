Countdown To Kickoff 2017: Archbishop McCarthy Knows How To Win

To find a high school football coach working into their 60’s is unusual these days, but when you happen to be Byron Walker, it’s the only thing he knows.

Regarded as one of the best high school football coaches of all time in the state of Florida, this one time Glades Central standout quarterback has been around the sport all of his life – and has made a major impact on so many lives.

From the beginning, Coach Walker was destined to be a success. Forty-one years ago, this icon began his coaching career at Glades Day School, where he would coach for 16 years and give the Gators an identity they have never had before.

Today, Walker is the head coach at Archbishop McCarthy, starting his seventh season with the Mavericks – and all he has done is develop, teach and win games. That came after 18 years at Plantation American Heritage.

This 12 time Broward County Coach of the Year and FACA Hall of Fame member knows what it takes to get to that next level, and this season as his team moves into 6A, he will have that chance to accomplish some great things.

Remember, Walker’s teams have appeared in nine State Finals, winning three times – and he and his coaches have developed an amazing number of student/athletes.

Coming off a pair of impressive seasons, Walker brings his football team into the 2017 season with a lot of promise – and while many are not familiar with this program, they will find out in a hurry that winning is associated with hard work.

Despite losing some key players, this is a program that has the athletes and coaching staff to compete and make things interesting in 2017.

OFFENSE HAS THE WEAPONS

Over the past few years, there have been some very impressive football players that this program has produced.

Junior quarterback Jesse Rivera emerged in the offseason, showcasing his skill level against some top flight competition. He is ready for the year ahead – and will have sophomore Cody Hallman gaining plenty of valuable experience.

As Rivera sets the tone at quarterback, junior running back Jacob Baptiste is the real deal. Over 1,000 yards last season, this is a big time runner who can get it done against anyone – as he will have the chance to show this season.

When Rivera puts the ball in the air, he will have some talented athletes to get it done. Senior tight end Ramsey Baty is the son of former Miami Dolphins’ standout Greg Baty. He is also a tremendous long snapper and student in the classroom.

Junior Khymani Martin has a chance to be one of the best around this year – and sophomore Ethan Corbjn and freshman Braylon Brown figure to add depth.

One of the deepest parts of this program in 2017 will be up front on the line. Seniors Cody Croye (G), Brandon Cummins (T), Marcus Nunez (C), Greg Riordan (T) and Chris Umana (T) add the experience, while junior Clayton McGahee is going to be counted on heavily.

THE DEFENSIVE TALENT IS IN PLACE

While there will be a number of new faces on the defensive unit, the coaching staff believes that this is a very talented group of prospects.

Up front, defensive ends Durand Ford III, (2018) and

Jaxon Zelch (2019) are going to be vital and will be needed to help the younger players.

Perhaps the heart and soul of this unit will be the linebacking corps – with seniors Denzel Simmon and Brian O’Steen leading the way. Juniors Gino Sandora, Waymon Smith and Derek Burns are all on the verge of breaking out.

Senior safeties Marquis Edwards and Andrew Hallman are major prospects who figure to provide leadership and experience for the younger players to follow.

Senior Julian Rosario is a kicker/punter who has the opportunity to help the Mavericks as well.

