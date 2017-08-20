Trump To Announce Afghanistan Strategy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in Jordan Sunday telling reporters that President Donald Trump has selected a strategy on U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.

“The president has made a decision, he wants to be the one to announce it to the American people,” Mattis said.

It is the United States longest running war with fewer than 10,000 troops in Afghanistan, Mr. Trump must decided whether or not to increase those numbers.

The president tweeted after a meeting at Camp David with Mattis, Vice President Mike Pence and other national security officials.

Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

On “Face the Nation” earlier, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said he wants to know what the long-term plan is.

“The troop strength question is sort of the cart before the horse,” he said. “The real question is what is our strategy? And then when you lay out the strategy, then the troop strength question can kind of answer itself.”

President Trump returns to the White House after his 17-day working vacation, a trip punctuated by the firing of Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and his controversial remarks following the violence and deadly car attack in Chancellorsville, VA last week.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” he told the nation.

Republicans like Ohio State Gov. John Kasich said Trump needs to do better in unifying the country.

“I am rooting for him to get it together,” he said. “I mean, we’re only seven months into this presidency.”

On Tuesday, President Trump travels to Arizona were he will hold a rally in the state’s capital paid by his reelection committee. It will take place despite request from the mayor of Phoenix asking for a delay citing the Charlottesville controversy.