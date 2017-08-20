Reports Of Shots Fired Leads To Chaos And Confusion At Dolphin Mall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SWEETWATER (CBSMiami) – A scene of chaos and confusion unfolded Saturday night at Dolphin Mall after reports of shots fired.
Shoppers began posting videos on social media just after 9 p.m. wondering exactly what was happening as the mall was quickly evacuated.
Miami-Dade Police issued an all clear at around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and the mall was cleared out but officials could not confirm if any shots were actually fired.
Authorities said that police did not find any victims or suspects.
Dolphin Mall is one of the busiest malls in the state of Florida and was especially full this weekend with back to school shoppers.
At this point it appears the reports of a shooting turned out to be unfounded but Miami-Dade Police are asking anyone with information on what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
The MDPD said that Dolphin Mall will be open as normal on Sunday.