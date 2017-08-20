Driver Slams Into Miami-Dade Transit Bus, Dies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police say a man in his 20s is dead after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a transit bus and another vehicle in Miami.

City of Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Flagler Street and 50th Avenue shortly before 5:00 p.m.

“We were advised that a silver Mustang, a two-door silver Mustang, was coming eastbound on Flagler Street when he lost control of the vehicle and he went onto the westbound lanes. That is when he crashed into a Miami-Dade public bus,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome.

Miami-Dade Police say the bus was carrying at least 40 passengers. The Mustang also bounced into another vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, that was also coming westbound on Flagler Street.

Please avoid the area of W. Flagler St. between 48-51 Ave. We are investigating a traffic fatality. pic.twitter.com/zkhkm5Jvyt — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 20, 2017

“Nobody on the bus had any injuries. The third vehicle that was involved, no injuries there either. City of Miami Fire Rescue responded immediately and they did determine the driver of the silver Mustang deceased on the scene,” said Det. Colome.

People who live nearby report seeing and hearing the crash.

“I was sitting on my patio when I saw two cars speed by. I looked and thought the drivers crazy. Then I felt the impact of the crash,” said Carlos Manuel Viera who lives a block from where the crash happened.

Witnesses say once rescue arrived, they saw there was nothing they could do for the young driver, idenfied by police as 24-year-old Luisdan Menéndez.

“I saw the young man on the street,” said Viera. “The car was split in half and there were people everywhere.

“It looks like a very high impact, the car loses control, goes into the westbound lanes, and splits in half. It’s definitely something that speed may have been a factor here,” said Det. Colome.

Miami-Dade Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.