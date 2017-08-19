Harvey Weakens To Tropical Depression

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, the center of the storm was about 140 miles north-northwest of Curacao.

The depression is moving toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected Sunday night or Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across the central and western Caribbean Sea through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some slow strengthening is possible during the next couple of days, and Harvey could regain tropical storm status Sunday or Sunday night.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the central and western Caribbean Sea, northern Nicaragua, northern Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico should monitor the progress of Harvey. Watches may be required for portions of these areas tonight.

