1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Triple Shooting In NW Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person has died and two others were hurt after an early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Two victims were found at an apartment complex at 1321 N.W. 103rd Street. Residents stood by in horror as one of them was covered with a tarp by police, pronounced deceased on scene.

“I just came outside and seen the dude laying down on the ground there,” said Ahie Dawson. “I did hear some of the gunshots.”

The sound of gunfire around 7:30 a.m. on a Saturday woke some from their sleep.

“I was asleep in my room and I just heard a couple of shots going on and I’m thinking it’s coming from the other side of the neighborhood, until I come outside and hear the sirens, see him laying on the floor right there,” said Rodner Blanc. “His eyes were opening and closing for a while. He just didn’t make it.”

Blanc said violence in the area has been on the rise.

“It’s been going on around here for a long period of time. Just a couple of weeks ago, they put a bullet in my truck,” he said. “Early in the morning, it doesn’t have to be like this.”

Another wounded man was found blocks away at 1447 N.W. 101st Street. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating.