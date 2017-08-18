WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Tropical Storm Harvey Drenching Windward Islands

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents and visitors in the Windward Islands are getting drenched by Tropical Storm Harvey.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 30 miles east-southeast of Barbados.

Harvey was moving to the west at about 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with some higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles mainly to the north of the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Martinique
* St. Lucia
* Barbados
* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* Dominica

Harvey is forecast to continue westward with a slight increase in forward speed over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Harvey should move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea later today.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the Lesser Antilles within the warning area later this morning.

Harvey is expected to produce up to 4 inches of rain across portions of the Windward Islands from Martinique southward to Grenada. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

