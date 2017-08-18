Second Suspected Terrorist Attack Stopped In Spain

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MADRID (CBSMiami) – Police in Spain say they’ve killed five people in a counter-terror raid just south of Barcelona – preventing what might have been the country’s second major terror attack on Thursday.

Authorities say the men, in the resort town of Cambrils, were wearing fake explosive belts. Before being gunned down by police, the assailants hit several civilians and a police officer with a car.

Investigators say this incident is linked to the attack earlier in the day in Barcelona, where a van plowed through crowds in the historic Las Ramblas district, killing 13 people, injuring at least 100 others, 15 seriously. An American witness, who asked not to be identified, arrived just as it was happening.

“I heard this just group of people scream. Then I looked to my left and I saw a white van it looked to be as if he was going left to right hitting people at the little stands, people that were shopping,” he said.

Police say three men have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack which the Spanish Prime Minister called “jihadi terrorism”. Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

Officials in Spain say citizens from 24 countries were among those killed and injured in Barcelona.

Leaders from around the world have united in support of Spain. President Trump tweeted: “The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!”