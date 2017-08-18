New Pro-Maduro Assembly In Venezuela Takes Over Powers Of Congress

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The power struggle in Venezuela has just taken another dramatic turn.
The new assembly – Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly – that is rewriting the Constitution just announced it’s taking over the powers of the Congress.
That assembly firmly supports President Nicolas Maduro.
At last check, there was no response from the members of Congress or other opposition leaders.
Earlier this month, the U.S. slapped sanctions on individuals involved in organizing or supporting the creation of the assembly.
The creation of the assembly is a move the U.S. considers to be anti-democratic since the assembly plans to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution and dissolve its state institutions, according to the department.
The Constituent Assembly was created through an election the department called an “undemocratic process” instigated by Maduro.
Back on July 31st, the Treasury Dept. also sanctioned President Maduro – the day after the elections were held.
Days later, the assembly was sworn in and, in its first session, ousted the country’s Attorney General, Luisa Marvelia Ortega Diaz, who was calling for an investigation into election fraud.