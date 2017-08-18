Driver Dead After Horrific 2-Vehicle Crash In Pompano Beach

Filed Under: Broward Sheriff's Office, Crash

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – One driver is dead and another is hospitalized after a horrific crash in Pompano Beach Friday night.

Pictures from the scene show two mangled cars that collided on NE 14th Street at around 7 p.m.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is not confirming many details, other than to say one of the drivers died at the scene.

The street has been shut down for hours.

There are no details yet about what may have caused to crash.

Based on the pictures, detectives will certainly be looking at high speed as a factor.

