OFFSEASON RADAR 37: Something Special About The Start Of A New Year

As we sit here, one week before the start of the 2017 season, it is time to reflect on how far South Florida has come on the football field.

For the past 46 years, we have been fortunate to have watched, evaluated and promoted some of the elite football prospects that have ever played the game, locally and nationally.

From high school and college All-Americans to NFL Hall of Famers, we begin year 47 with the same excitement and optimism that has fueled us to have this passion for over some five plus decades.

Nobody is luckier than we have been – when it comes to watching football talent since the early 1960’s. We have been at the epicenter for outstanding prospects for as long as we can remember.

The best thing about high school football in South Florida are the relationships made that last forever. It is about discovering a talent in the ninth grade and following him until he signs that professional contract.

There is something about the start of every football season. It is where hope and promise meets reality, and that this past six months have indeed been worth the grind.

We welcome you to a new year. One that we hope that will be everything all had hoped it would be.

THE TALENT IS STILL ENDLESS – AND IMPRESSIVE

As we do EACH AND EVERY WEEK, without fail, is to bring you some more Miami-Dade and Broward talent to keep an eye on. Over 300 new athletes per year – with video!

As we get ready for the season next week, here are six more prospects to keep an eye on:

2019 – Jacob Baptiste, RB, 5-11, 180, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy. When we first watched this talented back last year, you could tell right away how impressive he was. Strong runner who wouldn’t go down on the first hit – and had a tremendous balance and speed to go along with his natural abilities. There is no doubting that he will blow up in a major way this season, competing against programs that have a college following. One of the fastest rising running backs in the region. The best is definitely yet to come.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7250985/jacob-baptiste

2018 – Jamari Brown, CB, 6-2, 175, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely. One of the major prospects in South Florida, he is part of a secondary that can rival some the best. Watching him play, he is another elite player you will hear plenty from this year. His quickness and athleticism are truly what makes him special. He was one of those players who had a tremendous offseason for head coach Calvin Davis and the Tigers.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7599835/jamari-brown

2019 – Luis Cristobal, OL, 6-2, 295, Miami Christopher Columbus. The name sounds familiar – and while his uncle (Mario) and dad (Luis) played and made a name for themselves, here is a talented young man who has been around the game and has picked up a lot. Has emerged as one of the line prospects to keep an eye on over the next two years. Tremendous footwork and a commitment to getting stronger and more physical have put him in the spotlight early on. The coaches love his work ethic and passion for the game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5415710/luis-cristobal

2018 – Dane Ferguson, OT/DL, 6-1, 260, Davie Nova. One of the prospects who has flown way beneath the radar screen. This is a football talent who continues to get better and has shown so much improvement over the past two years. Ferguson is a big, strong and very smart football player who has show he can line up on either side of the ball. Tough to move off the ball – which is something that college coaches love about their line prospects. Anxious to watch him throughout the season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4687808/dane-ferguson

2018 – Leonard Lucas, Jr., OT, 6-4, 290, Miami High. During the offseason, the Stingarees were certainly the talk of South Florida – with high profile transfers. When the dust settled for this program, this is one of the players who came out of spring with so much promise – as college coaches and opposing players talked about his athleticism as well as his ability to picks things up quickly. Colleges are all watching as his team is expected to be in the mix all season. Going to be a fun year for Miami High and this talented big man.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634963/leonard-lucas-jr

2020 – Calvin Montgomery, RB, 5-10, 190, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic. One of the emerging juniors who has made a solid offseason commitment by getting in shape and losing a few bounds. The result will certainly show this year as the Lions are a pre-season pick to get back to Orlando in 2A. Watching him run, this is definitely a prospect that everyone needs to keep on their radar. He runs the ball hard – and with a plenty of pieces around him, he will become more effective and will continue to make an impact. Three years to continue to mature and improve.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8163931/calvin-montgomery

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!