Shooting In NE Miami-Dade Has Residents Of Busy Gated Community On Edge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of a very busy gated community is on edge after two armed men who shot and killed a man are on the loose.

Family members of the murdered man are angry.

“Find the person who killed my brother,” one of them said.

Police said wwo men in hoodies shot and killed a man in broad daylight. It happened at a gated community at 202nd Street and NE 3rd Court.

The 22-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was sitting in the car with a female friend – possibly the same woman seen sitting in the back a police car talking with officers.

“She had opened the door, I guess, when people have conversations and she’s about to leave and he door is open. That’s when she noticed these two males approaching with guns and a hoodie and then he floors it. I guess he got scared or she told him something is not looking right, but we don’t know that part exactly,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Ragemis Cologne. “But we know he floored the vehicle to leave the area and that’s when she heard the gunshots. Obviously when they make it to the end this is when they see, ‘Oh my God, you got shot.’”

Emotions ran high as family and friends began to show up. Some let out their frustration on the media standing by, crashing into a tripod, nearly missing reporters and photographers.

As police search for witnesses and a motive, neighbors worry.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. I’ve never heard of this before,” one resident said.

“Anything can happen anywhere, but I’m really surprised,” Rene Amador said.

The shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. with a lot of people around. Police hope someone saw something and comes forward with information.

If you can help police with this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.