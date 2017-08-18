Marc Hochman Pays Off Brady Quinn Cheerleader Bet

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – WQAM radio host Marc Hochman is a man of his word.
‘Hoch,’ co host of WQAM’s HOCHMAN AND CROWDER SHOW, had lunch on Friday in a University of Miami cheerleader uniform to pay off a bet to former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn.
In that fateful 2016 bet, Hoch promised to dawn the skirt and pom poms if the Fighting Irish beat the Miami Hurricanes in their October clash. If the ‘Canes won, Quinn would have to show up to lunch wearing his full Notre Dame uniform, pads and helmet included.
The Irish edged out the Hurricanes 30-27 on October 29th in South Bend, and the rest is history.
As promised, Hoch went full out, as pictured below with Brady Quinn and afternoon co host Channing Crowder.
Hochman and Quinn had what appeared to be a pleasant lunch at Duffy’s in Plantation, sitting and chatting for over an hour.
As they say, a Hochman always pays his debts.
Miami will face Notre Dame again this season, this time in the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It’s going down on November 11th, but no new bet has been confirmed yet.
When reached for comment, Hochman said “I feel like this year will be my year.”
