Jury Still Out In Oakland Park Woman’s Murder Trial

Filed Under: Burglary, Murder, Oakland Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT. LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A jury resumed deliberations Friday morning in the trial of an Oakland Park teen accused of robbing and killing a neighbor.

D’marcus Tucker, 18, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Nicole Franco, an aspiring pastry chef and culinary student at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

In the summer of 2014, Tucker is accused of breaking into Franco’s apartment to steal her wallet. He’s accused stabbing her to death when she unexpectedly woke up during the burglary.

During the trial, prosecutors presented DNA evidence and experts to show that Tucker’s skin cells were found on Franco’s bed comforter.

Prosecutors also showed a videotape of his confession.

Tucker’s attorney had an expert to underscore that he was just 15 years old at the time and was coerced into confessing to a crime they say he didn’t commit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch