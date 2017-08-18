Jury Still Out In Oakland Park Woman’s Murder Trial

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT. LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A jury resumed deliberations Friday morning in the trial of an Oakland Park teen accused of robbing and killing a neighbor.
D’marcus Tucker, 18, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Nicole Franco, an aspiring pastry chef and culinary student at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.
In the summer of 2014, Tucker is accused of breaking into Franco’s apartment to steal her wallet. He’s accused stabbing her to death when she unexpectedly woke up during the burglary.
During the trial, prosecutors presented DNA evidence and experts to show that Tucker’s skin cells were found on Franco’s bed comforter.
Prosecutors also showed a videotape of his confession.
Tucker’s attorney had an expert to underscore that he was just 15 years old at the time and was coerced into confessing to a crime they say he didn’t commit.