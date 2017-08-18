In The Recruiting Huddle: Zay Flowers – University School Of NSU

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Zay Flowers

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale University School of NSU

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Yet another emerging standout for the Class of 2019 that many have not had the chance to watch. With such impressive stars on the team, it’s easy to get lost in the mix, but with a football talent like this, you can never be hidden. No matter where he plays for the Sharks, this is going to a real difference maker. In addition to hardly coming off the field, he has shown that he can be a huge talent for this program in 2017. This is yet another prospect we all have to keep our eyes on – al season!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6294603/zay-flowers

