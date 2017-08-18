Here’s What You Need To Know About Monday’s Eclipse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions are expected to watch the once-in-a-lifetime total eclipse set for Monday, August 21st. Here is what you need to know ahead of the big day.

First off – the when and where.

Where: North America will get a treat and be able to see the eclipse but only those in the ‘path of totality’ will be able to experience the sun 100% covered by the moon. That includes a stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Everyone else will only see a partial solar eclipse. Click here for a map of the eclipse path.

When: Starting at 9:05 a.m. (PDT), the lunar shadow will enter the U.S. near Lincoln City, Oregon but sun won’t be completely covered until 10:16 a.m. (PDT), according to NASA. From there it will roll across the U.S. and total eclipse will end in Charleston, South Carolina at 2:48 p.m. (EDT) The lunar shadow will be gone from the U.S. by 4:09 p.m. (EDT).

In South Florida, we will see a partial solar eclipse and the sun will be about 80% covered. If you’re here, you can start watching the eclipse just before 1:30 p.m. and it will last until about 4:30 p.m. The peak, meaning most coverage, will be just before 3 p.m.

Weather: Now, we’ll be at the mercy of our weather when it comes to how well we’ll be able to see it. For now, the weather forecast for Monday shows scattered showers and partly sunny with some minor cloud coverage. Click here for the latest weather coverage.

Safety: NASA warns those watching not to stare at the eclipse directly because that could cause serious damage to your eyes. Click here for safety tips.

How to Watch: You have a couple of options. You can buy protective glasses, use a homemade projector (mentioned below) or watch it on various streaming videos that day.

Solar Eclipse Glasses: While many local locations are in short supply at this point, Amazon and other online retailers still have some but they come at a price. Usually the glasses, are about $2 but due to low amounts, they been sold for around $10 a piece and even then, they might not get to you on time for the eclipse. You have other options. Click here for a list of vendors suggested by NASA.

Can’t Find Glasses?

-You can attend an event that already has them and will pass their supply out on the day of the eclipse. Homemade Pinhole Projector – You can make this homemade contraption at home with items you already have. Click here for instructions and here for visuals.

– You can make this homemade contraption at home with items you already have. Click here for instructions and here for visuals. Shadow: If you don’t like either of those options, NASA advises you to do this: “Cross the outstretched, slightly open fingers of one hand over the outstretched, slightly open fingers of the other, creating a waffle pattern. With your back to the sun, look at your hands’ shadow on the ground. The little spaces between your fingers will project a grid of small images on the ground, showing the sun as a crescent during the partial phases of the eclipse. Or just look at the shadow of a leafy tree during the partial eclipse; you’ll see the ground dappled with crescent Suns projected by the tiny spaces between the leaves”

School

Some schools have not changed their schedules while others have either cancelled their first day of school or allowed some form of absence for students to watch the eclipse. It is up to you to check with your individual school about their policy.

Pets

Make sure your pets are safe and aren’t able to look directly at the sun. They also might be acting a bit different leading up to and during the eclipse. Here’s why.

Fun Fact

Bonnie Tyler herself will be singing her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” while on board Royal Caribbean cruise ship Oasis of the Seas “Total Eclipse Cruise” on the day of the eclipse.

The last total solar eclipse happened in 1918 and the next total solar eclipse will be in 2024.

Click here for more information on the solar eclipse from NASA.