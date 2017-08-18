Coast Guard Airlifts Man From Fishing Ship Off Keys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It was the U.S. Coast Guard to the rescue for a man in need of medical attention on a Bahamian-flagged fishing vessel off the Florida Keys.
The 95-foot fishing vessel Fish Farmer, which was about 82 miles southwest of Key Largo, contacted the Coast Guard Thursday night saying one of their crewmembers was in need of assistance.
Just after midnight, a helicopter crew out of Miami arrived and hoisted the 25-year-old man onboard. They flew to Florida Keys International Airport where an awaiting emergency crew took him to a hospital in Marathon.
No word on the man’s condition.
