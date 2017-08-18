Hidden Dash Cam Captures Couple Taking ‘Bait Car’ For Joyride Before Arrest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALBUQUERQUE (CBSMiami) – A camera hidden in the dashboard of a so-called “bait car” captured the two people accused of stealing it for a joyride.

It all started after 1 a.m. on July 16th in Downtown Albuquerque.

Police said Dominick Pack and his passenger, Kaycee Langston, had just stolen a bank car.

“Good job, babe! I (expletive) love you, dog!”

Pack is congratulating Langston for finding the vehicle, and even seems concerned she’s not buckled up.

“Put your seatbelt on please,” he tells her.

She does and he thanks her.

As they continue on their joyride, Pack and Langston look happy. He even brags to someone on the sidewalk.

“I told you I’d get a car,” he shouts.

The police report says Pack tells Langston he’s going to get rid of the car the next day so he can get a gun.

Related: Teen Killed When Stolen Car Crashes Into Barrier On I-95

But the celebrating is about to end – this is a bait car. It’s programmed to shut off and officers are nearby.

“I can’t run,” Pack tells Langston.

“What? What do you mean you can’t run? Why can’t you run?” she responds.

His door won’t open so they get out through the passenger door.

Officers chase down Pack and get him into cuffs. Langston is caught on this sidewalk and doesn’t seem to be cooperating as they walk her to jail.

The couple, who has a history of arrests, now faces auto theft and conspiracy charges.