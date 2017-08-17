Amid US Racial Divisions, Auschwitz Memorial Issues Warning

August 17, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Auschwitz-Birkenau, Hate Crimes, Holocaust

WARSAW, Poland (CBSMiami/AP) — Holocaust memorial site Auschwitz-Birkenau is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s response to anti-Semitic and racially charged hatred after the Charlottesville, Virginia attack on protesters.

The state museum wrote Thursday on Twitter: “One of the hardest lessons for us today. Perpetrators were people. They accepted an ideology that rationalized and promoted hatred & evil.”

Beneath the words is a photo of Auschwitz officers and guards smiling and having fun.

The message was posted in several languages two days after Trump made comments which appeared to rationalize the actions of neo-Nazis and white supremacists who marched in Virginia.

A museum spokesman told The Associated Press that people are free to interpret the message as they wish.

