Tropical Storm Warnings Issued Ahead Of New System

August 17, 2017 11:12 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Windward Islands ahead of a soon to be tropical cyclone which is forecast to form late Thursday.

The area of low pressure expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm was about 365 miles east of Barbados at 11 a.m. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moved tothe west at about 17 mph.

The disturbance is expected to become a tropical cyclone later today or tonight, and it could become Tropical Storm Harvey before reaching the Windward Islands.

In anticipation of this, the government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Martinique; the government of Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines; the government of St. Lucia has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Lucia; and the government of Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the Lesser Antilles within the warning area by early Friday.

The disturbance is expected to produce up to 4 inches of rain across portions of the Windward Islands from Martinique southward to Grenada. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

