Total Solar Eclipse Has Business Booming Across US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rare total solar eclipse on Monday will only last a few minutes, but some businesses have spent years getting ready and are now cashing in.

The Rainbow Symphony company in Reseda, California is sending out its last shipments of eclipse glasses.

Owner Mark Margolis has been making eclipse glasses since 1989, but he’s never seen demand like this.

“Business is, I don’t know how to say it, off the chain,” Margolis said.

He said he’s probably in the tens of millions of pieces.

Rainbow Symphony isn’t the only company cashing in on the eclipse.

Websites have popped up selling everything from mugs and pins to jewelry.

Hotels and rental cars have been sold out for months in many towns along the path of totality, where travelers can see the rare total solar eclipse.

One of those cities – Hopkinsville, Kentucky – has adopted the name “Eclipseville.”

In local stores you’ll find T-shirts and even a total eclipse moonshine.

“We’ve never had anything in our community’s history that has drawn as much enthusiasm,” one Hopkinsville resident said.

A wedding venue in South Carolina is getting a boost in business by offering a group nuptial.

“They are all going to say their vows at one time and we hope to finish right at the time of the eclipse,” said Connie Turner of Blue Jar Barn.

RV parks are also reaping the benefits.

“I’ve probably had over 200 phone calls of people wanting to come into the RV parks and I’ve filled up my park,” said RV park owner Kenneth Zeoli.

Even the post office is trying to increase sales with an eclipse stamp, which reveals the moon when the heat of your finger comes in contact with it.

Tickets for an Amtrak train to see the eclipse in Illinois sold out in less than a day.

And Royal Carribean has a total eclipse cruise.

During the event, singer Bonnie Tyler will perform her 1980s hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”