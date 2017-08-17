Report: Miami And Alabama In Negotiations For 2021 Opener In Atlanta

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes are reportedly hard at work to negotiate a mega non-conference clash for 2021.

As CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli writes, via a report from Aaron Suttles of at the Tuscaloosa News, the Alabama Crimson Tide could face the Hurricanes to open the 2021 campaign in Atlanta.

Alabama and Miami are currently in negotiations to open the 2021 season against one another in Atlanta.

If the game were to happen, it would mark the first time Alabama and Miami had played since the 1993 Sugar Bowl. For those who don’t recall, that game was rather important.

Miami entered as the No. 1 team in the country, having won 29 straight games. Alabama, meanwhile, was ranked No. 2 and put an end to Miami’s winning streak that night in New Orleans. The win gave Alabama its first national title since 1979, its last before Nick Saban showed up and built the Tide into the dynasty we see today.

The two schools have met 17 times in their history with Alabama winning 14 of those matchups.

Prior to that 1993 Sugar Bowl described by Fornelli, the teams previously met in the 1990 Sugar Bowl, also for the National Title.

Mark Richt’s team has already organized a pair of big season-opening matchups for the coming years. Miami will open the 2018 campaign against LSU in Arlington, Texas. Then in 2019, Miami will open their season against the Florida Gators in Orlando.