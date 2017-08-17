Van Crashes Into People In Barcelona Tourist Spot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BARCELONA, SPAIN (CBSMiami) — A car plowed into a crowd of people at a popular tourist site in Barcelona, Spain Thursday.
According to CBS News, several people are injured when the van crashed into them in the Las Ramblas area.
It is unclear how many at this time.
Reports are reffering to this incident as a ‘massive crash.’
Police have asked the metro stations to be stopped for now.
