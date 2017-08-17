Ravens Handle Dolphins 31-7 In Jay Cutler’s Debut

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins second preseason game didn’t go nearly as well as the first, at least when looking at the final score.

Turnovers and overall sloppy play, mostly after the Miami starters exited the game, cost the Dolphins mightily as the Baltimore Ravens took home an easy 31-7 victory.

New Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler made his first appearance on Thursday less than two weeks after coming out of retirement.

Cutler looked solid though his stats won’t show it after a couple big plays were negated by penalties.

He finished 3-of-6 for 24 yards but perhaps his nicest play was a well-timed back shoulder throw to DeVante Parker for a long gain, though play was called back on holding by Sam Young. Cutler did a good job moving up in the pocket before finding Parker down the right sideline.

Running back Jay Ajayi started the game for Miami just days after being removed from the concussion protocol.

Ajayi touched the ball on the Dolphins fist three plays, rushing twice for -2 yards and catching a pass from Cutler for 11 yards.

A nice run by Ajayi on 3rd and 27 that picked up long gain was negated from offensive holding penalty on Sam Young.

Young was called for holding twice, both times erasing a big gain by the Dolphins.

WHO FLASHED

Senorise Perry had a 33 yard kickoff return to open the game.

His next return attempt didn’t go as well. Perry bobbled the ball and then after a brief return, fumbled it away to Baltimore.

On Miami’s only touchdown drive, Perry had 3 rushes for 20 yards and an 11yd TD.

Byron Maxwell forced fumble off former Dolphins receiver Mike Wallace. Later in the first quarter Maxwell forced another fumble, this time on running back Terrance West. Miami failed to recover either fumble.

Second year cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Ryan Mallett with a beautiful over the shoulder catch on a long pass down the left sideline.

NOT SO SPECIAL TEAMS

The Dolphins clearly need to tighten the screws on special teams. Multiple penalties have haunted the unit in both preseason games but Miami also had a pair of turnovers in the second quarter alone.

HIT OF THE GAME

Dolphins reserve linebacker Chase Allen broke up a pass and hammered Chris Matthews with an extremely hard and clean hit halfway through the second quarter.

OTHER NOTES

Rookie first round pick Charles Harris started the game for Andre Branch and played into the second half.

The Jay Cutler to DeVante Parker connection seems to be a thing.

BEST NEWS OF ALL

The Dolphins appear to have escaped preseason game number two without any major injuries suffered by crucial players.