Report: Samson Out As Marlins President

Filed Under: David Samson, Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Derek Jeter won’t be retaining David Samson’s services if his bid to buy the Miami Marlins is approved.

A source told the Miami Herald that prospective owners Bruce Sherman and Jeter informed the league about their decision to remove Samson from his post.

According to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Jeter is taking over the day-to-day operations.

Samson, who has been the Marlins president for the past 15 years, has one year left on his contract.

The news of Samson’s dismissal was first reported by ESPN’s Dan Le Batard.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch