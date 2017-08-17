Report: Samson Out As Marlins President

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Derek Jeter won’t be retaining David Samson’s services if his bid to buy the Miami Marlins is approved.
A source told the Miami Herald that prospective owners Bruce Sherman and Jeter informed the league about their decision to remove Samson from his post.
According to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Jeter is taking over the day-to-day operations.
Samson, who has been the Marlins president for the past 15 years, has one year left on his contract.
The news of Samson’s dismissal was first reported by ESPN’s Dan Le Batard.
One Comment