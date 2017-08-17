Jury Deliberating In Murder Trial Of Teen Accused Of Stabbing Neighbor

By Joan Murray
OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) — D’marcus Tucker will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate.

Nicole Franco (Source: Facebook)

The 18-year-old has been incarcerated for the past three years, charged with first-degree murder.

He’s accused of robbing and killing 19-year-old Nicole Franco, an aspiring pastry chef and culinary student at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

In the summer of 2014, Franco was found stabbed to death in her Oakland Park apartment.

During the trial, prosecutors presented DNA evidence and experts to show that Tucker’s skin cells were found on Franco’s bed comforter.

Prosecutors also showed a videotaped confession, which his attorneys say was forced. They had an expert to underscore that he was just 15 years old at the time and was coerced into confessing to a crime they say he didn’t commit.

