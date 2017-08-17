In The Recruiting Huddle: Carlton Cleophat – Blanche Ely

PLAYER: Carlton Cleophat

POSITION: OLB

SCHOOL: Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: Here is an outstanding football talent we had the pleasure of watching since his sophomore year. One of the hardest workers on a team loaded with talent, Carlton has become the leader that this Tiger team needed to have as they get ready for the 2017 season. A Central Michigan University commitment, this is a football player who will certainly make a major impact over the next few years. His work ethic separates him from the competition, and that is why he is considered to be one of the elite football players this coming season. Keep your eye on his progress. You will be impressed!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4799537/carlton-cleophat