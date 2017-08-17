Hurricane Gert Weakening As It Races Away

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Gert is weakening as it races toward colder waters.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was 350 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.
Gert was moving to the east-northeast at 39 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Gert is likely to lose its tropical characteristics by tonight.
A slower northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected on Friday.
Swells generated by Gert will continue to affect the coast of the northeastern United States and Atlantic Canada through tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
