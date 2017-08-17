Hurricane Gert Weakening As It Races Away

August 17, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Gert is weakening as it races toward colder waters.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was 350 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

Gert was moving to the east-northeast at 39 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Gert is likely to lose its tropical characteristics by tonight.

A slower northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected on Friday.

Swells generated by Gert will continue to affect the coast of the northeastern United States and Atlantic Canada through tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch