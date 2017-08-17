Gov. Scott Joins Pres. Trump For Lunch

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BEDMINSTER, NJ (CBSMiami) – One day after speaking out against the president’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Governor Rick Scott is in New Jersey for lunch with the Commander in Chief.
On Wednesday, Scott denounced the idea of moral equivalency between the white supremacists and counter protesters. Referencing his time in the Navy, the governor said “I didn’t serve to defend neo-Nazis.”
“It is evil. There is no place in our country for racism or bigotry,” the governor said, specifically noting neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. “There is no moral equivalency between the two sides.”
He also called the violence “disgusting” and noted that Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the clashes, was his daughter’s age.
Scott, however, refused to answer reporters when they asked him why the President would say there were some “fine people” in a crowd of Charlottesville protesters made up of neo-nazi’s and white supremacists.
Instead of condemning the President’s statements, he said “You can ask President Trump what he said.”
When he was asked for his reaction to Trump’s statements, the governor still wouldn’t answer.
“If you want to ask President Trump what he said, you can ask him,” was all he replied.
Scott’s lunch with the president is at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster.