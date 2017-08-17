Cutler To Make Dolphins Debut As Miami Hosts Ravens In Second Preseason Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins will debut their new quarterback as they host the Baltimore Ravens in the second preseason game of 2017.

Jay Cutler, who was signed by Miami less than 10 days ago, will take the field with the rest of the Dolphins starters for a limited number of snaps Thursday night.

Cutler was brought in following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Ryan Tannehill on a non-contact play just days into training camp.

Tannehill missed the final three games of the 2016 regular season and Miami’s playoff game after partially tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee.

The sixth year quarterback was given a clean bill of health heading into this season but now the hope is that Tannehill will be ready for 2018 training camp.

Injuries have been a theme around the Dolphins so far this year.

Cornerback Tony Lippett and linebacker Raekwon McMillan have also been lost for the season, with both injuries happening over the past week.

GAME INFO: Kickoff 7 PM, Hard Rock Stadium

GAME MATCHUP: Baltimore Ravens (1-0, 0-0 away) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-0, 1-0 home)

The Ravens are working through the preseason without their starting quarterback.

Joe Flacco has been dealing with a back injury but Baltimore is hopeful that he will be ready when the season begins next month.

For now, backup Ryan Mallett has been taking the majority of the first team reps, though the results have been less than encouraging.

Baltimore handled the Redskins in their season opener and will look to build on the win against the host Dolphins.

Miami enjoyed a nice comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener but will be hoping for more out of their starters.

The Dolphins first team defense allowed Atlanta’s starting offense to move down the field at will, something that will need to change as the regular season draws closer.