Trump’s Charlottesville Remarks Spark GOP, Dems Backlash

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Reactions from Republicans and Democrats alike are pouring in after President Donald Trump once again insisted both sides were responsible for the violence in Charlotteville, Virginia, where white supremacists at a “Unite the Right” rally clashed with counter protestors.

“I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it.”

Mr. Trump, speaking from a podium at Trump Tower on Tuesday, said the “alt-left” bears some responsibility for the violence in Charlottesville, and “nobody wants to say that,”

“I will tell you something,” the president added. “I watched this very closely, much more closely than you people watched it and you have, you had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.”

Reaction from both sides of the aisle was swift and strongly worded.

Senator John McCain, R-AZ, tweeted “There’s no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so”

“Our country and our commonwealth needs to heal, and that means you have to call out the violence creators,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA.

“Racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism of any form is unacceptable,” said Rep. Will Hurd, R-TX.

Former KKK leader David Duke was among the few supporting Mr. Trump. He tweeted in part “Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists…”

The president leaves Trump tower today to head back to his golf course in New Jersey and continue his working vacation.