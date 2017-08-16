Swastikas Spray-Painted On Palm Trees Near MacArthur Causeway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hate has arrived at Miami’s doorstep in the form of Swastikas painted on palm trees.

The anti-Semitic symbols were sprayed right off the MacArthur Causeway and Biscayne Blvd.

Someone tried to clean it up – but much like the effects of hate, it’s hard to erase it completely.

It comes at a time when the country is on edge and hate seems to dominate headlines.

Community and religious leaders are speaking out Wednesday night.

“We have to speak out in the loudest words possible that haters have no place here. That the haters do not belong here,” said Rabbi Solomon Schiff with the Rabbinical Association of Greater Miami. “That this is a community and country that is based on love and integrity and that all men and women are created equal.”

This incident is just days removed from the violent white nationalist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that included a man driving his car into crowded group of counter-protesters, killing one woman.

“I don’t understand why we can’t get along,” said visitor Martin Vezina. “We create a divide in ourselves by identifying one way or another instead of all being humans first.”

The Swastikas on the trees are the latest in the string of incidents in the area.

James Medina plead guilty to federal hate crime charges after he admitted he intended to use explosives against Turnbery Jewish Center.

And back in March two bomb threats, days apart, at the David Posnack Jewish Day School in Davie.