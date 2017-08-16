All Eyes On Stanton As Marlins Wrap Up Series With Visiting Giants

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is on the kind of streak not often seen throughout the history of baseball.

Stanton set a Miami Marlins franchise record after homering in his sixth straight game on Tuesday, the latest in his league-leading 44 dingers this season.

The Marlins will hope Stanton can keep the good times rolling as they battle the San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of their three-game set.

During his last six games, Stanton is hitting 11-for-24 with 11 RBIs and eight runs scored to go with the six longballs.

He’s cracked 11 homers in his last 12 games and has 23 over the past 35 games.

GAME INFO: First pitch 1:10, Marlins Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RHP Matt Cain (3-9, 5.22 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP Jose Urena (10-5, 3.76)

Cain hasn’t started a game since July 31 and will be looking for his first win in a very long time.

The righty’s last win came on May 15, a span that covers 14 appearances and 12 starts.

Cain has registered an 0-8 record during that time.

Urena has pitched at least five innings in each of his past five starts, earning a record of 3-1 with a 3.26 ERA.

Recurring issues for Urena this season has been home runs (17) and hit batters (13).

Before giving up a pair of homers during his last outing, Urena had surrendered only one over his previous four starts.

