Millions In U.S. Expected To Watch Eclipse, Miami Is No Exception

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –You’re never supposed to look directly at the sun but it’s a lot more fun to be a rebel, with solar glasses of course.

“The sun is always, always going to be dangerous. That’s what I want – priority when we’re talking to people about this – never, never look at the sun,” said Lindsay Bartholemew, Director of Technology and Youth Development at Frost Science.

On Monday, August 21st, millions will be watching the solar eclipse as it moves along a path from Oregon to the Carolinas.

In Miami, we’ll only see about 80% of sun covered by the moon.

What else can we expect?

“Here the sun is so bright, if you cover 80% of something that’s so bright, it’s still bright,” said Bartholemew.

As the director of technology at Frost Science, she is gearing up for quite an event.

It only comes around maybe once or twice in a lifetime. The last eclipse in Florida was 1979 and the next one is in 2045 so if you want to see it, Monday is your chance.

The museum will host an official solar eclipse watch party come Monday and will be live streaming the event from areas that will experience totality or complete darkness and give south Floridians a chance to experience it for themselves.

“The eclipse itself goes from 1:26 and that’s when the moon starts to cover the sun to 4:20 with about 3 o’clock being the maximum coverage,” said Bartholemew.

They’re bringing out the big tools to watch it.

“We will have two telescopes up on the roof. We will have two telescopes down on plaza level. So there will be a couple of different places for people to view it,” said Bartholemew.

They can also expect a lot of viewers, even little ones who haven’t quite learned the meaning of solar eclipse just yet.