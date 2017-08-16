Sen. Latvala To Enter Governor’s Race

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami/AP) — Another high profile state Republican is throwing his hat in the ring to be Florida’s next governor.
Senator Jack Latvala is kicking off his campaign Wednesday morning in Hialeah before flying to his hometown of Clearwater and finishing the day in Panama City.
He filed his paperwork to seek the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Rick Scott on Friday but waited before publicly launching the campaign.
He becomes the second major Republican to get in the race. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam entered the race in May and was immediately considered the front-runner.
Latvala, though, has shown during two stints in the Senate that he isn’t afraid of a fight. He has been a powerful force in the chamber, where he’s often stood up to other Republican leaders.
