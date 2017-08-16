Safety Alert: Mom Robbed On University Of Miami Campus

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — A mother visiting the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables had a scary situation.

Police say she was robbed Tuesday night and are now searching for those involved.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench asked a student about it.

“What did the email from the school say,” asked D’Oench.

“It said that there was an armed robbery on campus and the two men left the campus,” said UM Freshman Allie Greene. “I think they got away.”

Greene and her parents are concerned about the incident that is now being investigated by Coral Gables Police and University of Miami Police.

Police say a mother was walking to her car around 8 p.m. when a man demanded her jewelry and threatened to kill her.

“Do you have any concerns as a mother,” D’Oench asked Greene’s mother.

“Of course. This is her first year and I want her to be safe and I want her to be smart and you know it’s a scary thing when you hear these things are happening right outside your door,” said Robin Greene.

It happened during a busy time at school since these are moving days when U.M. students move in for the fall semester.

“It’s a little scary but I’m hoping that the campus has great security and that things were taken care of. I’m happy that they got emails so that everyone is aware of the situation,” said Greene’s father Stephen.

Other parents believe this was a random incident.

“I feel that the school is very safe so I think that was just a random incident and I have no fear that would be a concern of mine,” said Nick Ramoundos who is a parent of a UM student.

Coral Gables Police say the suspects got away in a black Nissan Altima with black tinted windows. They are looking for any surveillance tape that might be useful.

CBS4 did reach out to the president of the school. We were told there would be no comment because it is an open investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.