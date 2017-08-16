Miami Beach Police Department Using Rapid DNA Testing Machine To Solve Crimes

August 16, 2017 6:59 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: DNA Testing, Joan Murray, Miami Beach Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department is now using a rapid DNA testing machine to help solve crimes.

“It’s a quantum leap forward in technology,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates.

The machine can test a saliva sample or blood evidence in under two hours.

Chief Oates said it helped link a suspect to a shooting on Miami Beach Memorial Day Weekend.

It also helped tie Angel Cuesta to a hit-and-run accident two weeks ago.

“He was not supposed to be driving the car. We found his DNA on the gear shift,” Oates said.

The first DNA samples from a crime scene continue to be sent to the county lab and those results are the ones used for criminal prosecution.

But the rapid testing machine means false leads can be eliminated and detectives can be pointed in the right direction.

“If this machine can tell us if the DNA belongs to the victim rather than a suspect, it saves time,” said Oates.

The machine is on loan to the police department for free this year. Afterwards the city will assess making it a permanent part of their crime fighting tools.

More from Joan Murray
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch