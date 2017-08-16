Miami Beach Police Department Using Rapid DNA Testing Machine To Solve Crimes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department is now using a rapid DNA testing machine to help solve crimes.

“It’s a quantum leap forward in technology,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates.

The machine can test a saliva sample or blood evidence in under two hours.

Chief Oates said it helped link a suspect to a shooting on Miami Beach Memorial Day Weekend.

It also helped tie Angel Cuesta to a hit-and-run accident two weeks ago.

“He was not supposed to be driving the car. We found his DNA on the gear shift,” Oates said.

The first DNA samples from a crime scene continue to be sent to the county lab and those results are the ones used for criminal prosecution.

But the rapid testing machine means false leads can be eliminated and detectives can be pointed in the right direction.

“If this machine can tell us if the DNA belongs to the victim rather than a suspect, it saves time,” said Oates.

The machine is on loan to the police department for free this year. Afterwards the city will assess making it a permanent part of their crime fighting tools.