Police: Man Stabs ‘Cannibal’ Boyfriend In Eyes, Killing Him

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — A Key West man has died days after a brutal attack inside an apartment that stemmed from an argument about cannibalism, according to authorities.

Mark Brann, 67, succumbed to his wounds Wednesday.

Justin Calhoun, 24, has now had his charges upgraded to murder.

Calhoun, a stripper from Tampa, the Miami Herald reported, told police they were involved romantically and Calhoun would often spend the night at Brann’s residence.

On Monday, Calhoun said an argument began because he believed Brann to be a “cannibal” and questioned him about it. That upset Brann, who grabbed a gun, forcing a struggle for a bit, until the gun went off.

No one was hit and the fighting continued with Calhoun eventually gaining control of the gun. He told police he aimed at Brann and tried to shoot him but the gun jammed.

That’s when Calhoun grabbed a pen and stabbed Brann in both eyes, police said in an arrest report.

Bran fell to the ground, yelling for help and “yelling that he was guilty,” Calhoun told police. Then the young man grabbed a piece of wood from a dresser, broken during the fight, and stuffed it into Brann’s mouth to shut him up.

Next, Calhoun stood up and “stomped” on the piece of wood, police said, driving it further into the man’s mouth, and continuing to beat him by slamming a dresser drawer down onto Brann’s head and throat.

At this point, Brann’s roommate tried to get in the room to help but Calhoun locked the door.

Calhoun told police he grabbed his backpack, money, and a dress to wear, then jumped out of the bedroom window naked.

He avoided Key West Police by jumping fences and climbing on roof tops.

After his arrest, police discovered cocaine and Brann’s prescription pills in Calhoun’s backpack, as well as more than $10,000 in cash.