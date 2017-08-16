Man Accused Of Molesting Girl At Apartment Pool

August 16, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Child Molestation, Child Molestation Charges, Lewd & Lascivious Molestation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami area man is accused of inappropriately touching a six-year-old girl.

It happened May 31st at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Sw 72nd Street.

The girl told her mother that while she was in the complex’s pool area, a man touched her genital area three times over her bathing suit.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Jozef Opdeweegh.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Opdeweegh surrendered to the police. He refused to make a statement and asked for a lawyer.

Opdeweegh has been charged with one count of lewd & lascivious child molestation.

