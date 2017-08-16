In The Recruiting Huddle: Arthur Brathwaite – Miami Central

PLAYER: Arthur Brathwaite
POSITION: S
SCHOOL: Miami Central
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: After watching him perform the past two years at Flanagan High for the impressive Falcons, this talented young man now moves south into Miami-Dade County and will compete in the most prospect rich district in the nation. Since he arrived, this is one of the athletes that coaches and fellow players have talked very highly about. A football talent who makes plays and has become someone that this unit has welcomed with open arms. He committed to attend Western Kentucky – a great move for this young man.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6564539/arthur-brathwaite