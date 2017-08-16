In The Recruiting Huddle: Arthur Brathwaite – Miami Central

August 16, 2017 12:49 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Arthur Brathwaite, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Miami Central, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Arthur Brathwaite – Miami Central

PLAYER: Arthur Brathwaite

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: After watching him perform the past two years at Flanagan High for the impressive Falcons, this talented young man now moves south into Miami-Dade County and will compete in the most prospect rich district in the nation. Since he arrived, this is one of the athletes that coaches and fellow players have talked very highly about. A football talent who makes plays and has become someone that this unit has welcomed with open arms. He committed to attend Western Kentucky – a great move for this young man.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6564539/arthur-brathwaite

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Arthur Brathwaite – Miami Central

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch