IKEA Recalls Chests & Dressers Sold Through June 2016

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Furniture company IKEA is recalling all chests and dressers sold through June 2016 over safety concerns.
The company announced the voluntary recall Tuesday morning, telling customers to “Act now to make sure your home is safe.”
They are recalling the chests and dressers in an effort to prevent tip-over injuries since some of the items did not meet U.S. performance requirements.
Items recalled include children’s chests/dressers taller than 23.5 inches and adult chests/dressers taller than 29.5 inches. For a full list, click here.
Customers who have items that are part of the recall can ask for a free anchoring kit by clicking here. When you receive the kit you can anchor the furniture yourself to a wall.
If you don’t want to anchor the furniture to the wall yourself then you can call IKEA and they will send someone to your home for free.
If you prefer not to have furniture anchored to the wall, then you can return the furniture to an IKEA store or contact the company at (866) 856-4532 and they will send someone to pick it up and give you a refund.