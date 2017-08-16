COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Top 20 South Florida Teams

Every year, the objective for many programs across the country is to win a national title.

While we have an improved formula to decide which programs are indeed the best in the country, it is NOT truly conclusive.

With that in mind, the South Florida programs already know the drill – and have played nationally-loaded schedules to give them a chance to win one of several polls that are now out.

While St. Thomas Aquinas, Miami Northwestern and Booker T. Washington have won national titles, all realize that while it’s a goal, it’s really what happens here, in Florida that carries a lot of weight and prestige.

We ended the season with four state champions and two runner ups, so the stakes are very high this season, as Miami Southridge (8A), St. Thomas Aquarius (7A), Miami Carol City (6A) and Plantation American Heritage (5A) all look to defend their state titles, and while a national crown would be something special, it’s what happens in Orlando that certainly makes the difference.

This year, we will have a poll that will look at the local teams. With the help of the coaches, and former players from WarZone Media Group, we will run this weekly.

With the season opening next week, and Kickoff Classics being played throughout this week, here is a look at the top 20 teams, heading into the season. Remember, the list – during the regular season and not next week after a few “meaningless scrimmage quarters” – will be changed every week.

Enjoy the season!

1. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (7A): No surprise here. With a tough trip to Arizona, a home game against California and national power John Bosco, Deerfield Beach and Miramar – and this team will be tested. Two time defending state champions.

2. Miami Northwestern (6A): Without question, one of the most talented teams in the country. But they also play in a district that not one area of this great nation could even come close to the talent the five teams have. The season comes down to winning district games.

3. Plantation American Heritage (5A): Two months ago, this program looked like the gap was certainly closing in the district, but things usually workout just fine for the Patriots. While there are many obstacles, this year should come down to Cardinal Gibbons, Tampa Jesuit and Orlando Jones as programs who could make this very interesting.

4. Miami Carol City (6A): Defending your state title with a new coaching staff and a few new players may be tough for most, but the Chiefs are solid on both sides of the ball and will go after it against some of the best in Florida.

5. Miami Central (6A): A year away from the playoffs and a finish to the season that ended in October instead of winning another state title. There is plenty of talent, and while there will be new playmakers, you can never count the Rockets out of anything. They play the toughest schedule in the country – and it can’t be close!

6. Miami Southridge (8A): Billy Rolle’s Spartans left Camping World Stadium in Orlando last December with an 8A state title. But they also left and headed back south with the knowledge that there would be a lot of holes to fill. Many of those holes have been filled and the challenge will be on to get out of this impressive region.

7. Deerfield Beach (8A): Talk to most and they believe that this will be the Bucks’ year. Solid as you can get on defense – while still looking for consistent playmakers on defense. This is a solid and well coached program that has plenty of talent and has the talent to reach Orlando.

8. Booker T. Washington (4A): Keeping doubting Ice Harris and he will continue to flash those state championship rings in your direction. The Tornadoes missed the state title game and a chance to continue their dominance. Do not feel sorry for this team. They have a record-setting quarterback, receivers that will be tough to cover and a defense that this is quick and athletic.

9. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (5A): In his second year, head coach Matt Dubuc understands that this program is ready to contend right now. Even though they respect perennial district, state and national power American Heritage, they believe they have the talent to stand toe-to-toe with them. They did last year for seven quarters.

10. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (3A): With one of the toughest schedules around, the Lions and Coach Jones believe that this is certainly the year that this team wins it all. Strong 2018 class, key 2019 prospects and a tremendous roster up and down. Big time program.

11. Miami High (8A): Here is your wild card team. On paper, they are stacked and have one of the best offensive lines around. They are gifted at receiver; defensively, they have players who can turn it up to major levels. Do they have enough depth? Can Sedrick Irvin continue to work his magic with these gifted prospects? Stand by.

12. Miami Norland (6A): There is perhaps nobody who continues to come up with competitive teams and quality players like Daryle Heidelburg does for the Vikings. His roster is always talented and this year he has impressive coordinators as well.

13. Miami Christopher Columbus (8A): No matter how many players the Explorers lose – or how young this team may be – you never count head coach Chris Merritt and this program out. There are plenty of talented new faces who could turn heads and win games.

14. Hialeah Champagnat Catholic (2A): For head coach Dennis Marroquin and his football team, 2016 ended with a loss to a veteran Jacksonville University Christian in the state championship game. This time around, the Lions have depth, experience and the knowledge of what it takes to win it all. Will we see this program in Orlando? You have to think so.

15. Miramar (8A): After missing the state playoffs last year, things changed. Former coach A.J. Scott was brought in and the past few months have watched some quality prospects come in. Do they have enough to contend for an 8A state title? A lot has to come together.

16. Davie Western (8A): When the 2016 season ended, head coach Adam Ratkevich and his football program pointed to this year. With plenty of talent coming back – in addition to some key transfers – the mood is nothing but positive for a program that enjoyed a productive offseason.

17. Miami Palmetto (8A): When the Panthers made the playoffs for the first time in several years, many felt that things were only going to get better. The Panthers have the talent, but plenty of district obstacles.

18. Homestead South Dade (8A): Here may be the biggest surprise in South Florida. While the Bucs are talented and have key players and are well coached, nobody really knows just how good they can be. Are they competing for a district title good? We’ll see.



19. North Miami Beach (8A): Jeff Bertani’s Chargers will be talented and they have speed, size and a lot of athleticism. But this team also lacks depth and key injuries hurt a year ago. If this program stays healthy, they could do some special things.

20. Miami Dr. Krop (8A): What happened to this program in one year is still yet to be determined, but the talent is on hand and the coaching staff is as good as it’s been in years. Can Lightning strike once in 2017?

