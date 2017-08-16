BSO Deputy Arrested For Leaking FLL Shooting Video

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A veteran deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on accusations that he recorded video of a gunman opening fire inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport back in January.
Days after the mass shooting that left five dead and others wounded, the video surfaced at gossip website TMZ.com, showing shooter Esteban Santiago walking through the terminal and opening fire on passengers.
Michael Dingman, 47, was suspended with pay later that month.
On Wednesday, he turned himself in to law enforcement, as reported by the Sun-Sentinel, and was booked in the main jail.
Dingman faces several charges, including using a two-way communication device (telephone) to commit a felony and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
The video was never meant for the public to see, officials said.
Dingman alleges that he didn’t make any money by sharing the video with the gossip website, according to the arrest report. Investigators said Dingman destroyed the phone he used to secretly record the video and later transferred his service to a new phone.