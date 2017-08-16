AG Sessions Miami Stop To Be Met With Protest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A number of groups are expected to protest when Attorney General Jeff Sessions stops by Miami to talk about sanctuary cities.

The protesters will gather at the Torch of Friendship and then march en masse to PortMiami where Mr. Sessions will be speaking Wednesday afternoon.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s remarks Tuesday on who was responsible for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his anti-immigration policies, people from more than a dozen groups are expected to take part in the protest rally.

Sessions is traveling to South Florida deliver a speech on what he says is the growing trend of violent crime in sanctuary cities.

The Attorney General is expected to praise Miami and Miami-Dade’s leaders for agreeing to detain local inmates who are also sought for deportation as part of the president’s crackdown on immigration enforcement.

Although Miami-Dade has never claimed to be a sanctuary community, a change in county policy in 2013 led the Obama administration to put the county on notice, along with roughly 20 other jurisdictions across the country.

The change required Immigration and Customs Enforcement to reimburse Miami-Dade corrections department for holding jailed undocumented immigrants for ICE.

“Mayor Gimenez and Miami-Dade County have been working with the Department of Justice since President Obama was in office when the Obama administration declared that we may be a sanctuary community and at risk of losing federal funds, millions of dollars of federal funds,” said Miami-Dade County Communications Dir. Michael Hernandez. “We worked with the Obama administration, then we worked with the Trump administration.”

Mayor Carlos Gimenez reversed the 2013 policy on detention requests shortly after President Trump took office and threatened to withhold funds from “sanctuary” jurisdictions.

The move led to protests and concern in the community with many fearing that Miami-Dade County police officers could be called on to enforce immigration policy.

“There’s a process that everyone goes through. There’s a criminal alien program which identifies those who have committed the most heinous of crimes,” said Francesca Menes, the director of policy and advocacy for the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “We’re not going to go through the kind of back and forth of good immigrant versus bad immigrant but it’s just the fact that you think it’s OK to violate anybody’s rights.”

Sessions’ latest effort to force local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration authorities is part of a push to reduce crime he believes is linked to illegal immigration.

Sessions has pledged to make fighting street crime the Justice Department’s top priority, but the strategy is putting him at odds with some city leaders, who say the best way to fight crime and build community trust is to keep local police out of federal immigration matters.

