Tony Lippet Out With Torn Achilles, Jay Ajayi Cleared From Concussion Protocol

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins held a lighter version of practice on Tuesday, opting for a walk-through inside the team’s practice bubble.

The Dolphins are preparing for Thursday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium and after three straight days of hard workouts, the coaches decided to give the players a bit of a physical break.

The big news of the day had to do with injuries, as has been the case around the Dolphins of late.

Cornerback Tony Lippett, who was emerging as an ascending, trustworthy member of Miami’s secondary, will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn Achilles.

The non-contact injury happened during Monday’s practice.

“He jumped up and came down. Nobody touched him,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said of the injury.

Lippett is the third player to suffer a season-ending injury since the beginning of training camp, joining quarterback Ryan Tannehill and rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

Both Lippett and Tannehill’s injuries came on non-contact plays.

Lippet had four interceptions in 2016 and was expected to be the Dolphins third cornerback.

The injury makes Miami’s signing of free agent Alterraun Verner that much more important.

Verner and rookie Condrea Tankersley will be the ones competing to take Lippett’s spot.

Verner has looked good so far during camp and made a nice pass breakup during limited snaps in Miami’s first presaeason game.

The other big news on Tuesday surrounded Miami’s top running backs.

Starter Jay Ajayi is no longer in the concussion protocol which means he should be cleared for full-contact.

Ajayi was seen working with teammates during practice this week but had not been officially cleared from his injury.

It’s unknown if Ajayi will see any preseason action this week.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Kenyan Drake has essentially taken Ajayi’s place after suffering a concussion during Monday’s practice.

Drake is now in the concussion protocol and will likely miss at least a few days, which should include Thursday’s preseason game.

If both runners sit out Thursday, don’t expect to see much of Damien Williams either.

Roster longshots De’Veon Smith, Senorise Perry and Storm Johnson will probably see the bulk of the carries against Baltimore.