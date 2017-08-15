Stuntwoman Killed During Filming Of “Deadpool 2”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

VANCOUVER (CBSMiami) – A stuntwoman was killed during the filming of “Deadpool 2.”

The rider successfully completed the stunt four times Monday morning.

Nathan Kramchynski said he watched rehearsals for the stunt outside the Vancouver Convention Centre. The stuntwoman had been riding the motorcycle down a set of stairs from the center and stopped when she reached the street, he said.

But when the accident happened, the driver appeared to pick up speed, crossed the street and swerved to avoid pedestrians before disappearing from his view, Kramchynski said.

“She lost control really quickly. It happened in a split second,” he said. “She was going full throttle and then there’s a building there.”

The motorcycle went airborne and she went crashing through the glass window of the office building.

Witnesses said they did not hear the motorcycle braking before the incident.

“People were running on the sidewalk, the motorcycle comes flying across the street, looks like from a ramp because it was in the air,” said one witness. “[The rider was] standing on the bike, slams into that building, clearly hit and out-of-control and clearly not planned.”

The stunt woman’s name has not been released at this time.

Police and ambulance rushed to the scene. The rider was put in the back of an advanced life support ambulance, which remained on scene for 45 minutes before leaving for the hospital without lights and sirens.

Shortly after, police confirmed the rider had passed away from her injuries.

Filming for the day was shut down and there is no word on when it might resume.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, has been filming in Vancouver since late June.

Reynolds released a statement on Twitter a few hours after the accident near the waterfront in downtown Vancouver.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” the actor wrote. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated … but recognize nothing can compare to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment.”

The last fatal accident involving a stunt person in British Columbia was on Oct. 31, 1996, when a stunt performer jumped from a helicopter and his parachute failed to open during the filming of the movie Firestorm.

A stuntman was fatally injured last month in Georgia during production of “The Walking Dead.” He fell head-first onto concrete about 22 feet below after appearing to try to grab a railing to stop his fall.