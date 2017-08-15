More Charges For Woman Accused Of Impersonating Police Officer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More charges have been filed against a woman accused of impersonating a police officer several times.

Miami-Dade Police said Martha Aleman used to be one of their own for nearly 15 years, before she resigned from the force in 2016.

Since then, Aleman has been charged with twice impersonating a police officer over a short period of time in late July.

Police were told about an incident that happened on July 24th at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The victim needed help for her daughter and met Aleman through a third person.

Aleman reportedly told the victim she was working undercover for police and she was part of a task force investigating terrorism and cybercrime.

Police said Aleman even brought her sister to the home once. Aleman’s sister was reportedly paid $300 as psychologist to counsel the victim’s daughter.

Aleman was arrested after the victim called police. The victim had discovered through the internet that Aleman had actually been arrested just a month before.

A police report states Aleman followed a victim in his car to a Marathon gas station on Coral Way in Miami, telling him she was a cop and displaying a badge.

But two Miami officers busted Aleman when she couldn’t produce an identification card.

Additional charges were filed against her because of prescription pills found in her car.

Police said she admitted to giving the victim in the latest case her card, claiming she was a cop. They say she also admitted to following the victim in the first case because she was angry at him for flicking his finger at her.