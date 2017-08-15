N Korea Threatens To “Wring The Windpipes” Of Yankee Aggressors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Tensions between the U.S., South Korea, and North Korea got a break on Tuesday as Koreans celebrated a holiday known as “Liberation Day.”
It was thought North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might use the occasion to test another missile. Instead, he seems to be signaling that he’s not interested in going to war with the United States. But that didn’t stop him from launching another war of words at the U.S.
The North Korean dictator said “if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean peninsula” then his military “will wring their windpipes” and “point daggers at their necks.”
The real threat is a North Korean missile capable of hitting the U.S. After several failed tests in 2016, North Korea has now successfully built and launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles, despite heavy international sanctions.
Michael Elleman, a Senior Fellow for Missile Defense at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, has closely monitored North Korea’s capabilities for years. He said the regime’s sudden advancements mean it has received some sort of help.
Those missile advancements convinced China, who is North Korea’s main trade partner, to go along with tough new UN sanctions. On Monday, they banned all imports of North Korean coal, iron ore, and seafood.
Despite Kim Jong Un’s saber rattling, the United States and South Korean military say they plan to carry on joint military exercises starting next week. Those exercises are seen by North Korea as are rehearsals for war.
