Miami Hurricanes DC Manny Diaz Is A Dion Waiters Fan

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is a South Florida native and a fan of all things ‘Miami.’

Fall camp is in full swing and the ‘Canes are 18 days away from their season opener with Bethune-Cookman – Sept. 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium.

Meanwhile, players must contend with the mid-August heat at the Greentree Practice Fields in Coral Gables.

Tuesday was sweltering, with a high over 91 degrees and humidity at 60 percent. When asked about his players dealing with ‘the heat,’ Diaz seized the opportunity to shout out one of Miami’s favorite basketball stars.

“The Heat? I think re-signing [Dion] Waiters was important,” Diaz chuckled. Waiters, of course, re-upped with the Miami Heat last month for a 4-year, 52 million dollar deal.

The media granted him a sizable laugh, and Diaz segued to the weather.

“Last couple days, it has been really warm out,” Diaz said, “which is good. It’s a good challenge. It should kind of define, a little bit, who we are and give us the edge.”

That’s music to the ears of every South Florida football fan. The humidity and heat in September and October has served as a powerful home field edge for Miami teams spanning decades. It takes well-conditioned players to use it to their advantage.

Senior defensive lineman Anthony Moten also discussed the Miami heat.

“It’s a grind every day to play in that heat,” Moten said, “but I guess I’m used to it after four years now. It’s been hot, but having the boys to push me and we are all pushing each other. That’s how we get through practice. We want to be the best in the nation.”

Miami’s home games in September will be versus Bethune Cookman on the 2nd and against Toledo on the 23rd. The Canes will host ACC Coastal rival Georgia Tech on October 12th. Temperatures will likely drop to a more comfortable level after that.

Unfortunately, Miami will not have the South Florida humidity on their side against Florida State, with that matchup set for Tallahassee on Sept. 16th.