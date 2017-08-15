Miami Heat Releases 2017-18 Schedule, Open Season At Orlando

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat released the team’s 2017-18 schedule on Monday.

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Heat heading into the new campaign.

After a disastrous, injury-filled first half of last season, no team in the NBA was better than Miami during the second half.

The Heat finished tied for the final playoff spot but lost on a tiebreaker.

After re-signing Dion Waiters and James Johnson during the offseason and adding free agent big man Kelly Olynyk, there is a legitimate expectation for the Heat to pick up where they left off.

The season will begin on October 18 when Miami hits the road to face cross-state rival Orlando.

The Heat’s home opener comes three days later when they host Indiana at American Airlines Arena.

Six of Miami’s first seven games will be played at home.

The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visit Miami on December 3rd.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in south Florida on March 27th for their only visit of the regular season.

Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will be in Miami with his Chicago Bulls on November 1st and March 29th.

To see the full Miami Heat schedule, click here.